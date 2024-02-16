Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $364.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.82. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

