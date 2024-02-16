Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 45 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

