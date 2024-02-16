Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 835 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

