Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $146.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $272.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.