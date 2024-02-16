Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after buying an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $484.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.14.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.