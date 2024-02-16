Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $242.75 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

