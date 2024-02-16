Fiera Capital Corp Buys 116 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $361.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

