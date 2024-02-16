Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,213,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

