Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Quipt Home Medical worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QIPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 8.2 %

QIPT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

