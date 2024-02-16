Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

