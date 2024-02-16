Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RCI opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

