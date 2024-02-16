Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $780.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $733.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

