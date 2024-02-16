Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.56.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PANW opened at $366.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

