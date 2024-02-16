Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after purchasing an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

