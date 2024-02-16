Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 141.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $60,601,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $424.72 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.05. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.