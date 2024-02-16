Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $276.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

