Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $237.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

