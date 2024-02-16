Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

