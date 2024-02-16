Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.05 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG stock opened at $3,750.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,538.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.