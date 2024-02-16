Fiera Capital Corp Has $617,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,008 shares of company stock worth $9,049,135 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.