Fiera Capital Corp Has $638,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Relx Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.