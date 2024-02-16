Fiera Capital Corp Has $679,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ROP opened at $547.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.