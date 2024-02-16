Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Liquidity Services worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 193.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

