Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

