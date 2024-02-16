Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.69% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 106.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 122,780 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

