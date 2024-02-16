Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.