Fiera Capital Corp Invests $2.16 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $102.21 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $102.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

