Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 665,073 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Price Performance
Devon Energy stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
