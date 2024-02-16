Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

