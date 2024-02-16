Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $913.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $799.68 and its 200 day moving average is $708.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $928.97.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

