Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 551 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

