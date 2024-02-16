Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

