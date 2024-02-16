Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.15 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 96,461 shares of company stock worth $757,672 in the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

