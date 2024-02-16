Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.58% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.85 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

