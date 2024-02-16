Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Everi worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $946.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

