Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,135 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.