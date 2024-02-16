Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,868 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $45.70 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

