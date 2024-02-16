Fiera Capital Corp Sells 557 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

