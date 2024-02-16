Fiera Capital Corp Sells 806 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $171.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $171.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

