Fiera Capital Corp Takes $2.99 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

