Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Danaos worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,621,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $1,711,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $5,471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday.

Danaos Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

