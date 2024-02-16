Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Shares of FI stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

