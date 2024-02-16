Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $189.56 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

