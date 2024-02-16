Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Fortive worth $48,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $61,685,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $84.61 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

