Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,844 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

