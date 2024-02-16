Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

