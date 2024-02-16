Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

