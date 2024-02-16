FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.77). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

CVNA opened at $57.58 on Friday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $62.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

