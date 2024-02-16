GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GameStop worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Performance

GameStop stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

