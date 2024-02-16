Global Payments Inc. (GPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $12.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

